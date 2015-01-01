Abstract

This paper examines how social support mediates the association between sexual orientation victimization and depression among lesbian, gay, and bisexual youths in an Asian context (i.e., Hong Kong). Data were obtained through convenience sampling and snowball sampling of responses from 153 gay, lesbian, and bisexual youths aged 18-26, using an online, anonymous, and self-administered questionnaire. Structural equation modeling provided a good fit for the sample as a whole. The findings show that depression levels are not significantly associated with sexual orientation victimization in a direct way. Instead, depression levels are significantly and indirectly associated with sexual orientation victimization as mediated through the perception of social support. The findings suggest, furthermore, that social support plays an important mediating role in the association between sexual orientation victimization and depression among lesbian, gay, and bisexual youths in Hong Kong. Promoting various sources of social support may be a core element of future policies and intervention programs for protecting lesbian, gay, and bisexual youth victims against depression and other psychologically negative outcomes of sexual orientation victimization.

