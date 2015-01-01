Abstract

Transgender individuals are at heightened risk for sexual assault compared to cisgender people. The term transgender refers to a person whose gender identity does not correspond with their sex assigned at birth. Existing theories posit that systems of stigma contribute to disproportionate risks; however, scant research has examined the impact of multiple marginalized identities. The current study included 235 transgender adults in the US investigating the effect of gender expression and race on adult sexual assault (ASA) severity. Participants completed an anonymous online survey, including the Revised Sexual Experiences Survey. We examined whether people of color (POC) who are more likely to be perceived as transgender (vs. cisgender) were at increased ASA risk. A multiple regression analysis revealed a significant interaction, ΔF (1, 221) = 4.51, p =.04, indicating a positive relationship between being perceived as transgender and ASA severity, only among POC. Transgender POC who are perceived as transgender may be at increased risk of ASA, perhaps due to their doubly marginalized identities. Victimization severity may vary based on gender visibility.



RESULTS have implications for increased attention to intersectionality in the assessment and treatment of transgender clients as well as perpetrator-focused and societal-level interventions.

