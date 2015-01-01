Abstract

Partial taxi speeders are observed with both high speeding frequency and severity (range). They thereby can be viewed as aggressive speeders whose behaviors may result in more hazards than others. Among the factors contributing to taxi speeding, the operational factors are proven to be deterministic. However, previous studies mainly investigate the operational factors of taxi speeding frequency, which fail to comprehensively unveil the impact of factors on speeders, especially for aggressive speeders. This study intends to disclose the operational factors affecting the aggressive taxi speeders with the random parameters Bayesian least absolute shrinkage and selection operator (LASSO) modeling approach. Taxi speeding behaviors and several operational factors are extracted from taxi GPS trajectory data in Chengdu, China. Based on the hourly speeding frequency and average speeding severity of each speeder, the fuzzy C-means clustering algorithm is employed to categorize taxi speeders into three cohorts: restrained speeder (RS), moderate speeder (MS), and belligerent speeder (BS). Compared to RS, MS and BS are treated as the aggressive taxi speeders. Several binary logistic models are developed with RS as the reference category. The random parameters Bayesian binary logistic LASSO model that captures the unobserved heterogeneity and tackles the multicollinearity is found to be the best fit model to identify the significant operational factors. The results indicate that aggressive taxi speeders are linked to longer daily driving distance and cruise distance, shorter delivery time, higher hourly income, driving at night, and driving on low-speed limit roads. However, intensive lane-changes and sufficient daily naps do not contribute to aggressive taxi speeders. Moreover, BS is more sensitive to the operational factors than MS. This study stresses the necessity of implementing speeder classification in taxi driver management and conceiving countermeasures considering the operational factors which are significantly associated with the aggressive taxi speeders.

Language: en