Slesnick N, Chavez L, Bunger A, Famelia R, Ford J, Feng X, Higgins S, Holowacz E, Jaderlund S, Luthy E, Mallory A, Martin J, Walsh L, Yilmazer T, Kelleher K. Addict. Sci. Clin. Pract. 2021; 16(1): 30.
BACKGROUND: Homeless youth experience high rates of substance use disorders, exposures to violence, mental and physical health conditions, and mortality. They have been particularly affected by the opioid crisis. However, no study to date has used a randomized controlled design to test preventive interventions of opioid and other drug use among this vulnerable population. Resolution of youth homelessness through housing and supportive services including prevention services, often referred to as "Housing First," has great potential to reduce the likelihood for the development of an opioid use disorder as well as other problem behaviors associated with living on the streets. Housing First has been tested through randomized trials among homeless adults with mental health and substance use disorders, but has not been empirically tested for opioid prevention among homeless youth.
Prevention; Opioid use disorder; Homelessness; Housing First