Abstract

To effectively avoid the bottleneck of optical collimation system distortion in the use of tactical high-energy laser weapons (THELWs), this paper proposes and realizes an optical-multiphysics-finite-element coupling analysis method. Combined with dynamic physical parameters, we construct and verify a structure-thermal-optical-performance (STOP) model and accurately restore the multiphysics coupling phenomenon in the THELW lens. Finally, we conclude that the limiting output power of THELW assembled with the doublet lens is 1155.6 W. Then, we draw a series of conclusions from different physical fields and make a comprehensive analysis of the optical collimation system performance. The analysis methods and conclusions described in the paper are of great significance for the R & D of future laser weapons and other optical systems.

