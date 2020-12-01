SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sutton D, Shybut T. Arthrosc Tech 2021; 10(4): e1089-e1093.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021)

DOI

10.1016/j.eats.2020.12.013

PMID

33981555

Abstract

Recurrent traumatic patellar tendon rupture following early repair of a primary rupture is exceedingly rare; there is little technical literature on how to manage this potentially devastating injury. We describe here a suture anchor-based technique for revision repair augmented with an extensor reconstruction using acellular human dermal allograft.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print