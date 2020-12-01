CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Sutton D, Shybut T. Arthrosc Tech 2021; 10(4): e1089-e1093.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021)
DOI
PMID
33981555
Abstract
Recurrent traumatic patellar tendon rupture following early repair of a primary rupture is exceedingly rare; there is little technical literature on how to manage this potentially devastating injury. We describe here a suture anchor-based technique for revision repair augmented with an extensor reconstruction using acellular human dermal allograft.
