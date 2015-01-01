Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The present study undertakes a scoping review aimed to map the evidence of intimate partner violence (IPV) against women living with HIV/AIDS in Africa.



DESIGN: We used the online database to identify papers published from 1 January 2009 to 1 April 2019, from which we selected 21 articles from Uganda, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Zambia, Ethiopia, Cameroon, Tanzania and Swaziland that used IPV as an outcome variable among women living with HIV/AIDS. DATA SOURCES: PubMed, MEDLINE, EBSCO host, Google Scholar. ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA: We included women who were aged 15 years and above, living with HIV/AIDS in sub-Saharan Africa. DATA EXTRACTION AND SYNTHESIS: We conducted the abstract screening with two independent reviewers. We also performed full-text screening. We used the six methodological frameworks proposed by Arksey and O'Malley. The Mixed Method Appraisal Tool was used to determine the quality of the studies. We used NVIVO software V.12 to undertake a thematic analysis.



RESULTS: Of the studies, the majority, 57.1%, reported cross-sectional results. In comparison, 23.8% examined qualitative studies, 9.5% were clinical trials, 4.8% were cohort studies and the remaining 4.8% covered grey literature. This review revealed evidence of IPV experience among women with HIV/AIDS, evidence of how HIV status disclosure influences IPV, proof of the association of sociodemographic characteristics with IPV and implications for practice. Moreover, the review revealed that following the serostatus disclosure, there is evidence of heightened risk for IPV.



CONCLUSIONS: This study found evidence of IPV among women living with HIV/AIDS. The HIV-positive women were at considerable risk of IPV after disclosure of their serostatus to a male partner. Therefore, further research is needed to promote action to reduce IPV among HIV-positive and HIV-negative women and to determine healthcare workers' IPV screening experience.

Language: en