Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The diagnosis of sport-related concussion is a challenge for practitioners given the variable presentation and lack of a universal clinical indicator. The aim of this study was to describe the CogSport findings associated with concussion in elite Australian cricket players, and to evaluate the diagnostic ability of CogSport for this cohort.



METHODS: A retrospective study design was used to evaluate CogSport performance of 45 concussed (male n=27, mean age 24.5±4.5 years; female n=18, 23.5±3.5 years) compared with 45 matched non-concussed (male n=27, mean age 27.3±4.5 years; female n=18, 24.1±4.5 years) elite Australian cricket players who sustained a head impact during cricket specific activity between July 2015 and December 2019.



RESULTS: Median number of reported symptoms on the day of injury for concussed players was 7 out of 24, with a median symptom severity of 10 out of 120. CogSport performance deteriorated significantly in concussed cricket players' Detection speed (p<0.001), Identification speed (p<0.001), One Back speed (p=0.001) and One Back accuracy (p=0.022) components. These components, when considered independently and together, had good diagnostic utility.



CONCLUSION: This study demonstrated good clinical utility of CogSport for identifying concussed cricket players, particularly symptoms and Detection, Identification and One Back components. Therefore, CogSport may be considered a useful tool to assist concussion diagnosis in this cohort, and the clinician may place greater weight on the components associated with concussion diagnosis.

Language: en