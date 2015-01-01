|
Schanz CG, Equit M, Schäfer SK, Käfer M, Mattheus HK, Michael T. Front. Psychol. 2021; 12: 579183.
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Research Foundation)
33981263
BACKGROUND: To date, most research on aggression in mental disorders focused on active-aggressive behavior and found self-directed and other-directed active aggression to be a symptom and risk-factor of psychopathology. On the other hand, passive-aggressive behavior has been investigated less frequently and only in research on psychodynamic defense mechanisms, personality disorders, and dysfunctional self-control processes. This small number of studies primarily reflects a lack of a reliable and valid clinical assessment of passive-aggressive behavior. To address this gap, we developed the Test of Passive Aggression (TPA), a 24-item self-rating scale for the assessment of self-directed and other-directed passive-aggressive behavior.
Language: en
depression; aggressive behavior; passive aggression; self-directed aggression; test development