Abstract

An outbreak of paralytic shellfish poisoning, recorded in April 2016 in Qinhuangdao China, was suspected to be caused by a toxic species in genus Alexandrium. Shortly after the poisoning outbreak, shellfish and net-concentrated phytoplankton samples were collected from the Bohai Sea, and analysed using high performance liquid chromatography coupled with fluorescence detection. Paralytic shellfish toxins (PSTs) were detected in both phytoplankton and shellfish samples, with similar toxin profiles dominated by carbamate toxins. High throughput sequencing data for phytoplankton samples collected previously in the coastal waters of Qinhuangdao were then analysed, and 8 operational taxonomic units (OTUs) were assigned to Alexandrium affine, A. andersonii/A. ostenfeldii, A. catenella, A. fraterculus, A. hiranoi/A. pseudogonyaulax, A. margalefii, A. pacificum and A. pohangense, among which A. catenella, A. pacificum and A. ostenfeldii could be potential producers of PSTs. During a cruise in 2019, three isolates of Alexandrium were established by cyst germination, and identified as A. catenella based on the sequences of the 28S ribosomal RNA gene (28S rDNA) D1-D2 region. Interestingly, all the three strains had the same toxin profile consisting of gonyautoxins 1, 3, 4 (GTX1, 3, 4) and neosaxitoxin (NEO). The toxin profile is similar to those of phytoplankton samples collected previously in the coastal waters of Qinhuangdao, but remarkably different from the general toxin profile of A. catenella dominated by N-sulfocarbamoyl toxins C1-2 in the Bohai Sea and the Yellow Sea. The results suggest that A. catenella is most likely to be the causative species of the poisoning outbreak in Qinhuangdao. As far as we know, this is the first report of A. catenella in the Bohai Sea producing PSTs dominated by high potent gonyautoxins GTX1-4. Occurrence of the highly toxic A. catenella will increase the risk of paralytic shellfish poisoning, which necessitates in-depth mechanism studies and increasing monitoring efforts.

