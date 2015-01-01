Abstract

Since their discovery in ancient China, fireworks rapidly spread throughout the world, where they have always been used to celebrate either popular or private events. Their use is nonetheless related to several risks, especially within production factories, since several injuries or even death can occur following an accidental ignition. In cases of major disasters related to fireworks explosions, stating the accidental or intentional nature of the event might prove challenging, thus raising the need of a multidisciplinary approach. In this regard, we here discuss the case of an accidental explosion that occurred in a fireworks production factory, accountable for five deaths and two hospitalisations.

