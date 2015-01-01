Abstract

The present study aimed to investigate the upper trapezius muscle activity during simulated car driving while adopting three different arm positions. Ten participants were instructed to maintain the following positions: hands on the steering wheel (Hands-On), hands not on the steering wheel (Hands-Off), and hands not on the steering wheel but arms on armrests (Armrests). During the tasks, multi-channel surface electromyography (EMG) was recorded from the upper trapezius muscle with 64 two-dimensionally distributed electrodes. Amplitudes of surface EMG in Armrests were lower than in Hands-On (p = 0.004). The spatial distribution of surface EMG changed with time in Hands-Off and Armrests (p < 0.05), but not in Hands-On (p > 0.05). These findings suggest that being freed from steering leads to the recruitment of various muscle fibers/motor units within the upper trapezius muscle and the use of armrests may help reduce the physiological burden loaded on the muscle of drivers.

