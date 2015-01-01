|
Citation
|
Watanabe K, Yoshida T. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The present study aimed to investigate the upper trapezius muscle activity during simulated car driving while adopting three different arm positions. Ten participants were instructed to maintain the following positions: hands on the steering wheel (Hands-On), hands not on the steering wheel (Hands-Off), and hands not on the steering wheel but arms on armrests (Armrests). During the tasks, multi-channel surface electromyography (EMG) was recorded from the upper trapezius muscle with 64 two-dimensionally distributed electrodes. Amplitudes of surface EMG in Armrests were lower than in Hands-On (p = 0.004). The spatial distribution of surface EMG changed with time in Hands-Off and Armrests (p < 0.05), but not in Hands-On (p > 0.05). These findings suggest that being freed from steering leads to the recruitment of various muscle fibers/motor units within the upper trapezius muscle and the use of armrests may help reduce the physiological burden loaded on the muscle of drivers.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
car driving; Automated driving system; steering; surface electromyography