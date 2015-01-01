|
Tàpia-Caballero P, Serrano-Fernández MJPD, Boada-Cuerva M, Araya-Castillo LPD, Boada-Grau JPD. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
BACKGROUND: Stress maintained over time leads to a state of exhaustion known as burnout syndrome. This syndrome constitutes an occupational health problem, leading to high absenteeism. It can also mean that workers come to the workplace feeling unwell, which increases occupational collisions and injuries at work. In this study we developed a predictive model of burnout in professional drivers using the following indicators: age, hours worked, seniority, educational level, fatigue, personality, attitudes towards driving, safety behaviors in the vehicle, and work characteristics and content.
Language: en
Burnout; Personality; Labor risks; Professionals Drivers; Work Characteristics, Occupational Health