Abstract

AbstractThis study was conducted whit the aim of modeling the relationship between job security and safety behavior with moderating role of salary on the workers of the construction project in Qom (Iran) Subway. After determining the subjects of the study, the questionnaires of safety behavior and job security were completed for subjects. Also, the salary of subjects was determined. Structural equation modeling was used in smart PLS software to modeling. The results revealed that job security had a direct and significant correlation with safety compliance, safety participation, and safety behavior (P<0.001). The salary as a moderator had a positive and significant effect on the relationship between job security and safety behavior (P<0.05). Generally, it can be deduced that job security had a positive impact on safe behaviors, and the salary as a moderator enhanced this impact. To improve safety behavior in workplace, employers should increase the job security of workers.

Language: en