Perrault EK, McCullock SP, Lee DG, Hildenbrand GM, Mikkelsen DG. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Mental health concerns of college students are on the rise, prompting a need for communication campaigns to address ways to assist students. The current campaign utilized weekly bathroom stall messaging to address five key themes developed by a university's mental wellness task force. Participants: Undergraduate students at a large Midwestern university.
social support; Campaign; gratitude; mental wellness