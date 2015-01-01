|
Wambogo E, Sarafrazi N. MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly. Rep. 2021; 70(19): 731.
(Copyright © 2021, (in public domain), Publisher U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
During 2017-2018, the age-adjusted prevalence of osteoporosis among adults aged ≥50 years was 12.6%. A lower percentage of non-Hispanic Black adults (6.8%) had osteoporosis compared with non-Hispanic White adults (12.9%), non-Hispanic Asian adults (18.4%), and Hispanic adults (14.7%). The observed differences among non-Hispanic White, non-Hispanic Asian, and Hispanic adults did not reach statistical significance.
