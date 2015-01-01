Abstract

During 2017-2018, the age-adjusted prevalence of osteoporosis among adults aged ≥50 years was 12.6%. A lower percentage of non-Hispanic Black adults (6.8%) had osteoporosis compared with non-Hispanic White adults (12.9%), non-Hispanic Asian adults (18.4%), and Hispanic adults (14.7%). The observed differences among non-Hispanic White, non-Hispanic Asian, and Hispanic adults did not reach statistical significance.



* 95% confidence intervals indicated with error bars.



† Osteoporosis is defined as a bone mineral density of 2.5 standard deviations or more below the mean value for a young woman at either the femur neck or the lumbar spine, or both locations, as measured by dual energy x-ray absorptiometry.



§ Estimates for persons reporting more than one race are not shown separately but are included in the total.



Sources: Sarafrazi N, Wambogo EA, Shepherd JA. Osteoporosis or low bone mass in older adults: United States, 2017-2018. National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) data brief, no. 405. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/products/databriefs/db405.htm; NCHS, National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHNES) data, NHNES 2017-2018. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nhanes.htm

Language: en