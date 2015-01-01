Abstract

Children as young as ten-years-old can legally work as hired farm labor in the United States. In North Carolina, many hired children are part of the Latinx farmworker community. Agriculture is a hazardous industry, and child workers experience high rates of injury, illness, and mortality. As part of a community-based participatory research study, we draw from thirty in-depth interviews with Latinx child farmworkers aged ten to seventeen to describe their experiences of personal and observed workplace injury and close calls. Nearly all child workers had experienced or observed some form of injury, with several reporting close calls that could have resulted in severe injury or fatality. Overall, children reported a reactive approach to injury prevention and normalized pain as part of the job. Highlighting Latinx child farmworkers' structural "vulnerability, this analysis contextualizes understanding of workplace injury among this largely hidden population. We offer policy recommendations to protect and support these vulnerable workers.

Language: en