Abstract

In the US, 4.6 million children live in a home with an unsecured firearm, increasing their risk for firearm-related injuries—the second leading cause of death in US children. In 2020, the US witnessed an unprecedented rise in firearm sales as the SARS CoV-2 pandemic strained communities with additional psychosocial and economic stressors. Current literature evaluating firearm injuries and the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic only includes single-center data, adult populations, or young children, excluding pediatric suicide. We aimed to quantify pediatric firearm-related and total encounters during the initial 2020 SARS-CoV-2 pandemic period, as compared to these periods in the previous 3 years ...

Language: en