SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Gastineau KAB, Williams DJ, Hall M, Goyal MK, Wells J, Freundlich KL, Carroll AR, Browning WL, Doherty K, Fritz CQ, Frost PA, Kreth H, Plancarte C, Barkin S. Pediatrics 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, American Academy of Pediatrics)

DOI

10.1542/peds.2021-050223

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In the US, 4.6 million children live in a home with an unsecured firearm, increasing their risk for firearm-related injuries—the second leading cause of death in US children. In 2020, the US witnessed an unprecedented rise in firearm sales as the SARS CoV-2 pandemic strained communities with additional psychosocial and economic stressors. Current literature evaluating firearm injuries and the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic only includes single-center data, adult populations, or young children, excluding pediatric suicide. We aimed to quantify pediatric firearm-related and total encounters during the initial 2020 SARS-CoV-2 pandemic period, as compared to these periods in the previous 3 years ...


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print