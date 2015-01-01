Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is a serious public health concern all over the world including Bangladesh. About 9% of the patients admitted with suicidal ideation (SI) or suicide attempt (SA) later complete suicide. To understand and prevent suicide, the study of SI and SA is necessary but research in this area is scanty in Bangladesh. Therefore, we studied suicidality (SI and SA) among married adults in Rajshahi City, Bangladesh.



METHODS: This was a household cross-sectional study. A total of 708 married adults were selected for this study using a multi-stage random sampling. Suicidality was measured based on two factors: (i) suicidal ideation, and (ii) suicide attempt. Frequency distribution, Chi-square test and multiple binary logistic regression model were used in this study according to our objectives.



RESULTS: The prevalence of suicidal ideation, suicide attempt, and suicidality was 5.8%, 3.4%, and 8.3% respectively among married adults. A multiple binary logistic regression model provided the following risk factors of suicidality: (i) joint family (AOR = 0.310, p<0.01), (ii) ≥26 years of age at the first marriage (AOR = 0.379, p<0.05), (iii) twice or more marriage (AOR = 0.214, p<0.01), (iv) conjugal life of ≥16 years (AOR = 0.410, p<0.05), (v) having no child (AOR = 6.343, p<0.01) and (vi) having 1-2 children (AOR = 6.190, p<0.01), (vii) medical comorbidity (AOR = 0.421, p<0.01), (viii) mental comorbidity (AOR = 0.253, p<0.01), (ix) stress-anxiety (AOR = 0.311, p<0.01), (x) family history of mental disorders (AOR = 0.059, p<0.01), (xi) family history of suicide/suicide attempt (AOR = 0.009, p<0.01), (xii) substance abuse (AOR = 0.065, p<0.01), (xiii) poor relationship with spouse (AOR = 0.209, p<0.01), and (xiv) poor relationship with other family members (AOR = 0.347, p<0.05).



CONCLUSION: The prevalence of suicidality is remarkable in Rajshahi city, Bangladesh. The government and non-government agencies can use the findings of this study to identify the vulnerable groups and undertake measures for preventing and reducing suicidality.

Language: en