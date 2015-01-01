Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) have been linked to the occurrence of autoimmune diseases in adults, including psoriasis.



AIM: To study the prevalence of ACEs in psoriasis patients comparing it with general population.



METHODS: Three hundred and eighteen individuals were included (104 psoriasis patients and 214 controls). Patients and controls answered the questions of the ACEs Study questionnaire about experiences of childhood abuse, negligence, domestic violence and household dysfunctions. The questionnaire score ranges from zero (best result) to 8 (worst scenario). Charts of psoriasis patients were reviewed for epidemiological, clinical and treatment data. PASI (Psoriasis Area Severity Index) was measured simultaneously with the questionnaire.



RESULTS: Psoriasis patients presented a median number of ACEs of 4 (IQR=3-5) while controls had a median value of 3 (IQR=2-4) with p<0.0001. The number of ACEs did not associate with PASI, age of disease onset neither with the presence of associated arthritis (all p>0.5). Female psoriasis patients had more ACEs than males (p=0.04).



CONCLUSION: Patients with psoriasis have more ACEs than controls that was more common in female patients.

Language: en