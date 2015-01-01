|
Citation
|
Nagilla J, Nagarajan S, Trovagunta LG, Gakkula H, Anuup KP, Rampalli VC. Acta Biomed. Ateneo Parmense 2021; 92(2).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Societa di Medicina e scienze naturali di Parma)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Locomotive syndrome (LoS) is condition wherein mobility functions such as sit-to-stand or gait are declined due to locomotive organ impairment. The important risk factors for the LoS are ageing and physical factors. Physical factors significantly associated with dental status Aim: To investigate the relationships between teeth lost and locomotive syndrome. MATERIALS AND METHOD: A cross sectional study was carried among (45-90 years) individuals by using Loco Check List. Factors related to demographics (age, sex) and number of teeth lost were assessed. Pearson's chi-square test, multiple logistic regression analysis were performed. p <0.05 was considered to be statistically significant.
Language: en