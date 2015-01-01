Abstract

We examined all deaths in Connecticut involving tree mishaps (struck by a tree/tree limb, injuries associated with tree removal operations). Records of the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner including autopsy, toxicology, and investigators' reports of deaths from 2004 to 2019 were reviewed. All underwent autopsy examination.There were 64 fatalities, with ages ranging from 4 to 90 years (mean, 50 years). The causes of death involved the following: 56 blunt injury (primary site: 25 head, 13 multiple locations, 11 torso, and 7 neck), 5 traumatic asphyxia, 2 electrocution, and 1 chainsaw injury. Deaths were classified into 3 groups: 21 nonprofessional woodcutters, 19 professional woodcutters, and 24 tree failures. Among all woodcutters (100% men), impact by a falling tree/limb (78%) was the most common fatal event, and the most common lethal injury site was the head (45%). For tree failures, 58% involved storm/high-wind events, whereas 42% were spontaneous. Of the tree failure events, 58% involved motor vehicles, with most (86%) occurring while driving. Ethanol was detected in 6 decedents with blood concentrations ranging from 0.02 to 0.19 gm%, of which 4 were nonprofessional and 2 were professional woodcutters. There were some seasonal differences among the 3 groups.Overall, fatalities of nonprofessional woodcutters, compared with professionals, were more likely to involve an older man (58 vs 40 years), working alone (67% vs 11%), and under the influence of ethanol (19% vs 11%) in late summer-autumn who dies of blunt head trauma from a falling tree or tree limb. Aggressive tree control management along highways has been used to attempt to decrease storm-related fatalities.

