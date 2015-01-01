|
Gordon S, Gillham D, Xiao L, De Bellis A, Baker N. Australas. J. Ageing 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
OBJECTIVES: Evaluation of simulation and coaching training to change the self-efficacy of aged care workers to prevent and manage workplace aggressive events.
Language: en
aggression; coaching; health services for the aged; simulation training; workforce