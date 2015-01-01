Abstract

BACKGROUND: Injuries are a major health issue worldwide and their prevention requires access to accurate statistics in this regard. This can be achieved by classifying the collected data using the international classification systems. This study aimed at investigating the content coverage rate of the International Classification of External Causes of Injury (ICECI) regarding the external causes of injury in a hospital.



METHODS: This cross-sectional descriptive-analytical study was performed on 322 injured individuals visiting the emergency unit of a hospital which is the biggest truma center in the southeast of Iran. The required data were collected via a designed questionnaire by the researcher visiting the Emergency ward. The collected data were encoded based on the ICECI textbook by two encoders. Their agreement rate was calculated using the Kappa estimate of agreement. The content coverage of the classification system and the degree of completeness of the required data for encoding in the patients' records were measured. Data were analyzed by the SPSS software, ver 19.



RESULTS: The findings showed that 70% of the external causes of injury were covered by ICECI. Among the 322 cases, 138 (43%) had been referred due to a car crash. The injured were mostly drivers of land transport vehicles who had been unintentionally involved in a car crash. The least mechanism for injury was bite injury with 5 (2%). ICECI was capable of classifying 92% of the data related to the external causes of the injuries. The most un-covered data has belonged to the "activity when injured" axis (n = 18). Lack of precise data recording in the medical records resulted in missing data about at least one of the axis of the external causes in most records.



CONCLUSION: The findings of the present study showed that ICECI has good content coverage for encoding the external causes of injuries. Before implementing ICECI for encoding the external causes of injuries, it is required to train clinicians regarding how to document all aspects of an injury incidence.

