Abstract

BACKGROUND: The opioid-related overdose epidemic remains a persistent public health problem in the United States and has been accelerated by the 2019 coronavirus disease pandemic. Existing, evidence-based treatment options for opioid use disorder (OUD) are broadly underutilized, particularly by people experiencing homelessness (PEH). PEH are also more likely to misuse and overdose on opioids. To better understand current gaps and disparities in OUD treatment experienced by PEH and efforts to address them, we synthesized the literature reporting on the intersection of housing status and OUD treatment.



METHODS: We conducted a scoping review of the literature from the electronic databases MEDLINE, Embase, PsycINFO, and Web of Science Core Collection. We included studies describing treatment-related outcomes specific to PEH and articles assessing OUD treatment interventions tailored to this population. Relevant findings were compiled via thematic analysis and narratively synthesized.



RESULTS: 60 articles met our inclusion criteria, including 43 descriptive and 17 intervention-focused studies. These studies demonstrated that PEH experience more barriers to OUD treatment than their housed counterparts and access inpatient and detoxification treatment more commonly than pharmacotherapy. However, the reviewed literature indicated that PEH have similar outcomes once engaged in pharmacotherapy. Efficacious interventions for PEH were low-barrier and targeted, with housing interventions also demonstrating benefit.



CONCLUSIONS: PEH have diminished access to evidence-based OUD treatment, particularly medications, and require targeted approaches to improve engagement and retention. To mitigate the disproportionate opioid-related morbidity and mortality PEH experience, innovative, flexible, and interdisciplinary OUD treatment models are necessary, with housing support playing an important role.

