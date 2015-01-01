Abstract

Soft tissue trauma to the face is challenging to manage due to functional and aesthetic concerns. Management requires careful regional considerations to maintain function such as visual fields and oral competence in periorbital and perioral injuries, respectively. Basic wound management principles apply to facial soft tissue injuries including copious irrigation and tension-free closure. There is no consensus and high-level evidence for antibiotic prophylaxis especially in various bite injuries. Ballistic injuries and other mechanisms are briefly reviewed. Scar revision for soft tissue injuries can require multiple procedures and interventions. Surgery as well as office procedures such as resurfacing with lasers can be employed and will be reviewed.

