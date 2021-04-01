Abstract

BACKGROUND: Hip fracture is a common serious injury in older people and reducing readmission after hip fracture is a priority in many healthcare systems. Interventions which significantly reduce readmission after hip fracture have been identified and the aim of this review is to collate and summarise the efficacy of these interventions in one place.



METHODS: In a rapid review of systematic reviews one reviewer (ELS) searched the Ovid SP version of Medline and the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews. Titles and abstracts of 915 articles were reviewed. Nineteen systematic reviews were included. (ELS) used a data extraction sheet to capture data on interventions and their effect on readmission. A second reviewer (RK) verified data extraction in a random sample of four systematic reviews.



RESULTS were not meta-analysed. Odds and risk ratios are presented where available.



RESULTS: Three interventions significantly reduce readmission in elderly populations after hip fracture: personalised discharge planning, self-care and regional anaesthesia. Three interventions are not conclusively supported by evidence: Oral Nutritional Supplementation, integration of care, and case management. Two interventions do not affect readmission after hip fracture: Enhanced Recovery pathways and comprehensive geriatric assessment.



CONCLUSIONS: Three interventions are most effective at reducing readmissions in older people: discharge planning, self-care, and regional anaesthesia. Further work is needed to optimise interventions and ensure the most at-risk populations benefit from them, and complete development work on interventions (e.g. interventions to reduce loneliness) and intervention components (e.g. adapting self-care interventions for dementia patients) which have not been fully tested yet.

