Abstract

This manuscript provides an introduction to the special issue: Where are we now? A consolidation of the research on long-term impact of child sexual abuse. Over the past thirty years, there has been an explosion of research about the long-term impacts of childhood sexual abuse (CSA) on adult functioning and wellbeing. However, the consolidation of this vast literature has not kept up with the creation of new research despite the complexity and sophistication of these newer investigations. We have compiled a special issue of the Journal of Child Sexual Abuse to summarize and analyze this vast literature into a cohesive, consolidated whole. The goal of this issue was to consolidate recent research about the effects of CSA on alcohol and substance use in survivors, revictimization, sexual risk and sexual well-being and couple and parenting functioning.

Language: en