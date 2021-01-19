Abstract

In the year since the start of the pandemic (as of January 19, 2021), coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has claimed 2,057,095 lives worldwide, while the number of cases exceeds 95 million.1 According to data from the World Health Organization, suicide accounts for about 800,000 deaths worldwide every year, while the number of suicide attempts may be more than 20 times higher, or more than 16 million suicide attempts every year.2



Focusing on the US, as of January 13, 2021, 329,593 COVID-19 deaths have been reported,3 compared with the 47,096 deaths by suicide that occurred in the whole of 2018.4 However, an estimation using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveals that COVID-19 has resulted in 1,591,487.5 years of potential life lost (YPLL) before age 75 in the US,3 while suicide resulted in 1,344,552 YPLL in 2018...

Language: en