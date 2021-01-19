|
Porras-Segovia A, Baca-Garcia E, Courtet P, Wainberg M, Oquendo MA. J. Clin. Psychiatry 2021; 82(2).
(Copyright © 2021, Physicians Postgraduate Press)
In the year since the start of the pandemic (as of January 19, 2021), coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has claimed 2,057,095 lives worldwide, while the number of cases exceeds 95 million.1 According to data from the World Health Organization, suicide accounts for about 800,000 deaths worldwide every year, while the number of suicide attempts may be more than 20 times higher, or more than 16 million suicide attempts every year.2
