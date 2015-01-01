Abstract

PURPOSE: To identify football-specific factors associated with ACL injuries that can be targeted for sport-specific injury prevention.



METHODS: A study-specific questionnaire was developed to study the characteristics of ACL injuries in football including intrinsic, extrinsic, and injury specific factors. The questionnaire was available at the Swedish national knee ligament registry's website for the football players to voluntarily fill out. Data are presented on group level for all football players in total and for females and males separate to examine gender-specific differences. The results are based on answers collected over a 3-year period from 2875 football players, 1762 (61%) males and 1113 (39%) females.



RESULTS: ACL were more frequently sustained during games 66% than during practices 25%. The injury mechanism was non-contact in 59% and contact in 41%. For the contact injuries during games, no action was taken by the referee in 63% of the situation and a red card was shown in 0.5%. The risk of ACL injury was highest early in the football game with 47% sustained during the first 30 min and 24% in the first 15 min. Players changing to a higher level of play 15% had a higher rate of ACL injuries than players changing to a lower level 8%. This difference was especially seen in female football players with 20% of ACL injuries being sustained by players going to a higher division compared to 7% for those going to a lower division. 15% of the male and 21% of the female ACL injuries occurred in teams with a coach change during the season. Knee control exercises to warm up was used by 31% of the female players and 16% of the males. 40% of the players reported that they did not plan on returning to football.



CONCLUSION: Neuromuscular training programs have proven to reduce ACL injuries, but greater adherence to these remains a challenge as only 1 in 5 of the ACL-injured football players report using them. Teams changing coach and players going to a higher division appear to have an increased risk of ACL injury warranting attention and further investigations.



LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: IV.



Keywords: Soccer

