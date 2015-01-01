|
OBJECTIVES: To examine associations between community cultural connectedness indicators and suicide mortality rates for young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. STUDY DESIGN: Retrospective mortality study. SETTING, PARTICIPANTS: Suicide deaths of people aged 10-19 years recorded by the Queensland Suicide Register, 2001-2015. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Age-standardised suicide death rates, by Indigenous status, sex, and age group; age-standardised suicide death rates for young First Nations people by area level remoteness and Index of Relative Socioeconomic Advantage and Disadvantage, and by cultural connectedness indicators (at statistical area level 2): cultural social capital index score, community Indigenous language use, and reported discrimination.
Suicide; Culture; Social determinants of health; Adolescence; Indigenous health