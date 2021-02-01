SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bermea AM, Slakoff DC, Goldberg AE. Prim. Care 2021; 48(2): 329-337.

10.1016/j.pop.2021.02.006

Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and other sexual and gender (LGBTQ+) minorities experience intimate partner violence (IPV) at higher rates than heterosexual and/or cisgender people. Providers often are less prepared to work with LGBTQ+ survivors, which can be the result of a reliance on stereotypes on what constitutes an IPV victim. This article provides recommendations for working with LGBTQ+ survivors, including screening for IPV regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, participating in LGBTQ+-affirming trainings regarding IPV, and creating a welcoming and inclusive space that promotes LGBTQ+ survivors' comfort in disclosing IPV.


LGBT; Sexual minority; Domestic violence; Abuse; Transgender; Gender minority

