Abstract

Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and other sexual and gender (LGBTQ+) minorities experience intimate partner violence (IPV) at higher rates than heterosexual and/or cisgender people. Providers often are less prepared to work with LGBTQ+ survivors, which can be the result of a reliance on stereotypes on what constitutes an IPV victim. This article provides recommendations for working with LGBTQ+ survivors, including screening for IPV regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, participating in LGBTQ+-affirming trainings regarding IPV, and creating a welcoming and inclusive space that promotes LGBTQ+ survivors' comfort in disclosing IPV.

