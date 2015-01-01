Abstract

BACKGROUND: The studies continue to investigate the relationship between adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and their negative mental and physical health outcomes in adulthood. This paper replicated the landmark ACE study previously done in the United States, with an adult primary care population within Canada (n = 3,924).



METHODS: Measures were completed by the participants to identify their ACE history and a range of physical health diagnoses. To determine the effects of ACEs on adult physical health outcomes, odds ratios were calculated with multivariate logistic regression separately for both males and females.



RESULTS: Results indicated that the risk of many physical health problems generally increased in a dose-response pattern. The dose-response relationship was, especially, strong for physiological conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome, chronic bronchitis, gastroesophageal reflux, intestinal and abdominal discomfort, fibromyalgia, and behavior problems. These results were generally consistent in both males and females and comparatively stronger for females. The association between ACEs and cardiovascular disorders was generally not significant.



DISCUSSION: These results contribute to the conceptualization of factors that predict a higher risk for adulthood physical disorders, which is a key to the development of intervention and prevention strategies. The implications for ACE screening and interventions within the primary care population are discussed.

Language: en