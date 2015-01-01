SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Fisher L. Am. J. Prev. Med. Public Health 2021; 7(4): 197-199.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Scholarship Central)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

My latest interest and action, after more than 50 years in public health injury and violence prevention (IVP), is advocating for more innovative, joint multidisciplinary collaborations in ecological and historio-graphical research and evidence-based interventions. I focus upon potentially associated or causal impacts that link COVID and its sequela and IVP, for gun related suicide and homicide, child home injuries e.g. poisonings, pedestrian injury, motorcycles deaths...


Language: en
