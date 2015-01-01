Abstract

My latest interest and action, after more than 50 years in public health injury and violence prevention (IVP), is advocating for more innovative, joint multidisciplinary collaborations in ecological and historio-graphical research and evidence-based interventions. I focus upon potentially associated or causal impacts that link COVID and its sequela and IVP, for gun related suicide and homicide, child home injuries e.g. poisonings, pedestrian injury, motorcycles deaths...

Language: en