Abstract

The current study investigated the relationship between trauma exposure and psychopathology in a sample of predominately African-American women of low socioeconomic status (SES). Women (N = 7430) were recruited from medical clinics at two large public hospitals in Atlanta, GA, from 2005 to 2017. Women were assessed for sociodemographics, life-course trauma burden, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and major depressive disorder (MDD) utilizing self-report and structured clinical interview assessments. The effects of trauma exposure on current and lifetime PTSD and MDD were examined. Ninety-one percent of women reported trauma exposure, 83% reported a monthly household income of less than $2000, and 41% reported a history of arrest. Regarding psychiatric diagnoses, 30.8% met the criteria for probable MDD, and 32.3% met the criteria for probable PTSD. History of childhood abuse and total lifetime trauma significantly increased PTSD and depressive symptoms with additional incremental trauma exposure. PTSD and depressive symptom scores (95% CI) increased from 5.5 (5.0-6.1) and 8.4 (7.9-9.0) in the no trauma group to 20.8 (20.1-21.5) and 20.4 (19.7-21.2), respectively, in those exposed to four or more types of trauma. These results show high rates of adult and childhood trauma exposure, PTSD, MDD, and an additive effect of lifetime trauma exposure on the development of PTSD and MDD in a sample of low SES African-American women. These findings bring light to the high psychiatric symptom burden in this population and call for increased availability of interventions to address symptoms as well as policies aimed at reducing trauma exposure across the lifespan.

