Citation
Zhang J, Wu Q, Slesnick N. Behav. Ther. 2021; 52(3): 552-563.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Association for Behavioral and Cognitive Therapies, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
Despite the high prevalence of suicidal ideation and attempts among homeless youth, little research has examined how suicide prevention interventions influence suicide-related risk and protective factors, and ultimately produce positive outcome in suicidality in this population. Drawing on the Diathesis-Stress Model and the Interpersonal Theory of Suicide, the current study examined whether participation in Cognitive Therapy for Suicide Prevention (CTSP) moderated the mediation link between social problem-solving, perceived burdensomeness and thwarted belongingness, and suicidal ideation among a sample of homeless youth experiencing suicidal ideation. Social problem-solving refers to a set of cognitive, emotional, and behavioral coping responses in the face of stressful situations, and it is identified as a potent protective factor in alleviating perceived burdensomeness and thwarted belongingness, and reducing suicidal ideation. Participants included 150 homeless youth (M age = 20.99, range = 18-24; 41% female) who were randomly assigned to Cognitive Therapy for Suicide Prevention (CTSP) + Treatment as Usual (TAU) (n = 75) or Treatment as Usual alone (n = 75). Participants were assessed at baseline, 3, 6, and 9 months post-baseline.
Language: en
Keywords
suicidal ideation; cognitive therapy; homeless youth; social problem-solving, perceived burdensomeness