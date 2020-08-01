|
Tsai M, Lari H, Saffy S, Klonsky ED. Behav. Ther. 2021; 52(3): 673-685.
(Copyright © 2021, Association for Behavioral and Cognitive Therapies, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
This study examined the validity and predictive utility of the three-step theory (3ST) of suicide in psychiatric patients. Participants were 190 consecutively admitted adult psychiatric inpatients (53% female, 60% White, ages 18-73) assessed at three time points: baseline, 4 weeks later (n = 112), and 3 months postdischarge (n = 102).
Language: en
theory; suicide; 3ST; three-step theory of suicide