Sir, I read the recent letters with real interest.1,2 As a general practitioner (GP), I concur that suicide prevention training is important for my dental colleagues, and equally important for my GP and other primary care colleagues. There is unfortunately, presently a scarcity of well evaluated training programmes for GDPs and GPs to access, and this is concerning.



As clinicians on the frontline in primary care, the number of patients presenting to GDPs and GPs with mental health concerns and suicidal behaviours, particularly as a result of the psychosocial impact of COVID-19 on the public, may increase. There have been documented rises in suicidal thinking in young people early in COVID-19, which is worrying.3 Rates of self-harm recorded in primary care have, however, not exceeded expected annual levels through COVID-19 thus far, but there may be an unmet need which could soon show itself, particularly as we near some type of normality...

