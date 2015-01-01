Abstract

PURPOSE: Identifying physical frailty is useful in the context of falls and syncope assessment. The phenotype-based SHARE Frailty Instrument for Primary Care (SHARE-FI) does not measure gait speed. We evaluated the association between SHARE-FI and gait speed in a Falls' and Syncope Unit (FASU).



METHODS: We recruited a pilot sample of patients aged 50 and over attending FASU between November 2019 and March 2020. The association between gait speed and SHARE-FI was assessed with the Spearman's co-efficient (r(s)). Logistic regression was conducted to investigate the association controlling for age, sex, body mass index, comorbidities and polypharmacy.



RESULTS: 104 participants were included (34 frail) median (IQR) age 74 (68-79) years. 68 were female. There was a significant negative correlation between frailty and gait speed (r(s) - 0.54, P < 0.001). In the multivariable model, gait speed remained independently associated with frailty (OR 0.09, 95% CI 0.02-0.52, P = 0.007).



CONCLUSIONS: SHARE-FI significantly captured gait speed in this clinical sample, adding to its validity.

