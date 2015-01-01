Abstract

Thyroid hormones have a profound influence on development, cellular differentiation and metabolism, and are also suspected of playing a role in aggression. We measured territorial aggression, body temperature (T(b)) and serum thyroid hormones levels of male striped hamsters (Cricetulus barabensis) acclimated to either cold (5 °C), cool (21 °C) or hot (34 °C) ambient temperatures. The effects of methimazole on territorial aggression, food intake, metabolic rate and serum thyroid hormone levels, were also examined. Territorial aggression was significantly lower in male hamsters acclimated to the hot temperature compared to those acclimated to the cool or cold temperatures. T(b) significantly increased during aggressive territorial interactions with intruders but did not significantly differ among the three temperature treatments. Serum T(3), T(4) and cortisol levels of hamsters acclimated to 34 °C were significantly lower than those acclimated to 21 °C. In addition to significantly reducing territorial aggression, treatment with methimazole also significantly reduced serum T(3) and T(4) levels, T(b) and metabolic rate. These results suggest that exposure to high temperatures reduces the capacity of hamsters to dissipate heat causing them to lower their metabolic rate, which, in turn, causes them to reduce territorial aggression to prevent hyperthermia. The lower metabolic rate mediated by down-regulated thyroid hormones inhibits territorial aggression and could thereby determine the outcome of territorial conflicts.

Language: en