|
Citation
|
Sakamoto MKS, Merritt VC, Jurick SM, Crocker LD, Hoffman SN, Jak AJ. J. Clin. Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To examine self-efficacy and coping style in combat-exposed Veterans with and without mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) history and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mild traumatic brain injury; coping; posttraumatic stress disorder; self-efficacy; veteran