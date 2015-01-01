SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sakamoto MKS, Merritt VC, Jurick SM, Crocker LD, Hoffman SN, Jak AJ. J. Clin. Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/jclp.23154

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine self-efficacy and coping style in combat-exposed Veterans with and without mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) history and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

METHODS: Veterans (N = 81) were categorized into four groups: comorbid mTBI and PTSD (n = 23), PTSD-only (n = 16), mTBI-only (n = 25), and combat-exposed controls (n = 17). Outcomes included the Self-Efficacy for Symptom Management Scale and the Brief Coping Orientation to Problems Experienced.

RESULTS: Significant group effects were found on self-efficacy and coping style, even when adjusting for total mTBIs and psychiatric comorbidities. Post-hoc analyses revealed that the comorbid and PTSD-only groups generally had lower self-efficacy than the mTBI-only and control groups and that the PTSD-only group used less action-focused coping than the mTBI-only and control groups.

CONCLUSION: Our results suggest that self-efficacy and coping style vary as a function of mTBI history and PTSD status and that it may be important to integrate these malleable factors into interventions for this population.


Language: en

Keywords

mild traumatic brain injury; coping; posttraumatic stress disorder; self-efficacy; veteran

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print