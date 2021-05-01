|
Citation
Khetarpal SK, Szoko N, Ragavan MI, Culyba AJ. J. Pediatr. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Among 9-12th grade students who completed an anonymous health risk and protective behavior survey (n=2346), positive future orientation was significantly and inversely associated with multiple forms of interpersonal violence including youth, community, and sexual/relationship violence. Designing interventions to promote future orientation holds promise as a cross-cutting violence prevention strategy.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescent; Future Orientation; Interpersonal Violence; Violence Perpetration; Violence Victimization