Khetarpal SK, Szoko N, Ragavan MI, Culyba AJ. J. Pediatr. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jpeds.2021.05.019

Among 9-12th grade students who completed an anonymous health risk and protective behavior survey (n=2346), positive future orientation was significantly and inversely associated with multiple forms of interpersonal violence including youth, community, and sexual/relationship violence. Designing interventions to promote future orientation holds promise as a cross-cutting violence prevention strategy.


Adolescent; Future Orientation; Interpersonal Violence; Violence Perpetration; Violence Victimization

