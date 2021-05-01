Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To characterize hospitalization costs attributable to gun-related injuries in children across the US. STUDY DESIGN: The 2005-2017 National Inpatient Sample (NIS) was used to identify all pediatric admissions for gunshot wounds (GSW). Patients were stratified by ICD-procedural codes for trauma-related operations. Annual trends in GSW hospitalizations and costs were analyzed with survey-weighted estimates. Multivariable regressions were used to identify factors associated with high-cost hospitalizations.



RESULTS: Over the study period, an estimated 36,283 pediatric patients were admitted for a GSW with 43.1% undergoing an operative intervention during hospitalization. Admissions for pediatric firearm injuries decreased from 3,246 in 2005 to 3,185 in 2017 (NPtrend<0.001). The median inflation-adjusted cost was $12,408 (IQR $6,253-$24,585). Median costs rose significantly from $10,749 in 2005 to $16,157 in 2017 (P <.001). Compared with those who did not undergo surgical interventions, operative patients incurred increased median costs ($18,576 vs $8,942, P<0.001). Assault and self-harm injuries as well as several operations were independently associated with classification in the highest cost tertile.



CONCLUSIONS: Admissions for pediatric firearm injuries were associated with a significant socioeconomic burden in the US, with increasing resource use over time. Pediatric gun violence is a major public health crisis that warrants further research and advocacy to reduce its prevalence and social impact.

