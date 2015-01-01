SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Al-Sayegh MT, Hani RB, Warrell DA, Amr ZS. Trans. R. Soc. Trop. Med. Hyg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1093/trstmh/trab077

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Fifty-two confirmed cases of snakebites in Kuwait were recorded during 2015-2019. The male:female ratio was almost 2:1 and 84.6% of the victims were between 1 and 20 y of age and 14.4% were >30 y. Snakebites peaked in October (23.1%) and July (17.3%), with the lowest number of recorded cases in March.


Language: en

Keywords

Kuwait; seasonal variations; snake venom; snakes

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print