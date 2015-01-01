CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Al-Sayegh MT, Hani RB, Warrell DA, Amr ZS. Trans. R. Soc. Trop. Med. Hyg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Fifty-two confirmed cases of snakebites in Kuwait were recorded during 2015-2019. The male:female ratio was almost 2:1 and 84.6% of the victims were between 1 and 20 y of age and 14.4% were >30 y. Snakebites peaked in October (23.1%) and July (17.3%), with the lowest number of recorded cases in March.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Kuwait; seasonal variations; snake venom; snakes