Abstract

BACKGROUND: Osteoarthritis is a degenerative joint disease that prompts joint side effects and signs which are related to imperfect joining of articular ligament, related changes in the hidden bones, joint edges, and pain. More than 33.6% affected by age of more than 65 years. This condition is the main reason behind patients' movement restrictions. Most patients cannot perform daliy activities.



OBJECTIVES: The objectives of this study were to find out the effects of isometric exercises in reducing fall risk in knee OA in the elderly population and also to find the effectiveness of exercises in improving the quality of life of patients suffering from osteoarthritis.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The randomized control consisted of 60 patients. The mean age of participants was 65.28 +-7.8. The Experimental group received isometric exercises while the control group was given routine physical therapy treatment. Data analysis was done using SPSS 20 version. An independent t-test was applied for intergroup comparison. Alpha level 0.05 was considered significant.



RESULTS: The results showed significant improvement in Knee Osteoarthritis Outcome Scale and Fall Risk assessment Tool as p<0.05. KOOS pain score in Experimental vs. Control was (63.1+-11.5 vs 45.7 +-21.1), Stiffness score (61.20+- 10.8 vs 50.0 +- 18.2), Function (59.9 +-12.3 vs 42.0 +-18.2), Sports (53.17+- 14.4 vs 35.7 +-16.3), Quality of life (65.53 +- 12.3 vs. 48.3 +-15.08). Whereas the fall risk assessment tool score was 14.10 +- 00 vs. 13.90 +-41. Conculsion: The results of the study showed that 6 weeks isometric exercise plan reduces the fall risk in knee Osteoarthritis patients furher it also improves pain and other symptoms related to knee Osteoarthritis

Language: en