Abstract

Background

Arm wrestling is an increasingly popular sport performed by professionals and amateurs alike. The intention of this study is to present a sportspecific injury, its treatment and the suspected trauma mechanism.



Material and Methods

A retrospective analysis of patients with presentation in our emergency room with humerus fractures contracted by arm wrestling was performed. Following clinical and radiological examination, treatment was performed operatively with subsequent clinical and radiological follow-up. Aditionally a review of the literature was made.



Results

All four patients were male and the average age was 21,8 years. In two cases the fracture caused a radial nerve palsy. During the 7 month average follow-up, complete bone consolidation as well as complete remission of radial palsy was observed in all cases.



Conclusions

Humerus fractures are injuries typically occurring in arm wrestling, with radial nerve palsy as a common and severe complication. The trauma mechanism is based on a torsional motion with the fracture typically localized in the distal third of the humerus shaft. In all cases included in this study, complete fracture healing as well as nerve palsy was described.



Level of Evidence: Level IV





Hintergrund

Armdrücken ist ein beliebter Zweikampfsport, der sowohl in der Freizeit als auch im professionellen Wettkampf ausgeübt werden kann. Ziel dieser Studie ist die Vorstellung einer sportarttypischen Verletzung, ihrer Behandlung sowie des vermuteten Unfallmechanismus.

Material und Methoden

Es erfolgte eine retrospektive Analyse von Patienten mit notfallmäßiger Vorstellung mit Humerusschaftfrakturen nach Armdrücken im Zeitraum 2016 bis April 2020 in unserer Klinik. Nach initialer Untersuchung wurden die Frakturen jeweils operativ versorgt und anschließend klinisch und radiologisch nachuntersucht. Zudem erfolgte eine Literaturrecherche.

Ergebnisse

Alle vier Patienten waren männlich und durchschnittlich 21,8 Jahre alt. Bei zwei Patienten kam es durch die Fraktur zu einer Radialisparese. Im Rahmen des Follow-ups von durchschnittlich sieben Monaten wurde die knöcherne Konsolidierung der Frakturen sowie vollständige Remission der Radialisparesen beobachtet.

Schlussfolgerungen

Humerusspiralfrakturen sind eine typische Armdrückverletzung, die Radialisparese eine relativ häufige, schwerwiegende Komplikation. Der Unfallmechanismus beruht auf einer starken Torsionsbewegung mit Frakturlokalisation typischerweise am distalen Drittel des Humerusschaftes. Es kam in allen bei uns sowie in der Literatur beschriebenen Fällen zur beschwerdefreien Ausheilung sowohl der Frakturen als auch der Paresen. Evidenzlevel: Level IV

