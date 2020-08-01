|
Citation
Blackard MF, Sawhney V, Castillo M, Gupta M, Pandya AS, Patel R. Sport. Orthopaed. Trauma. 2020; 36(4): 377-383.
Vernacular Title
Fallbericht über Gehirnerschütterung bei einer Volleyballspielerin
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
Concussion is a mild traumatic brain injury that continues to be a challenging clinical diagnosis. Sports-related concussions are a group of concussions that are heavily studied as the very source of the concussion is also a motivation to hasten the recovery. More importantly, missed concussion diagnoses can result in lasting sequelae. Our case study individual delayed recognition of a concussion to days later when many symptoms have resolved, and, therefore, many tests become limited in their usefulness. She required a battery of testing in multiple domains to thoroughly assess the areas of the brain that may have been affected to provide a diagnosis. She continued to have symptoms stemming from the initial concussion to over six months following the injury. At this time, there is no widely available single test that has the capabilities to assess the severity of mild traumatic brain injuries months after the initial injury. The evaluation of this individual demonstrated a collection of tests including ImPACT, Vestibular/Ocular-Motor Screening, and neurological exam. Regardless of how important the assessment and diagnosis of a concussion may be, current testing techniques do not provide a comprehensive picture and the current understanding is still evolving.
Language: en
Keywords
Concussion testing; Konkussionstests; Mild traumatic brain injury; Mildes Schädel-Hirn-Trauma; Sportbezogene Gehirnerschütterung; Sports-related concussion