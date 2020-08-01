Abstract

Concussion is a mild traumatic brain injury that continues to be a challenging clinical diagnosis. Sports-related concussions are a group of concussions that are heavily studied as the very source of the concussion is also a motivation to hasten the recovery. More importantly, missed concussion diagnoses can result in lasting sequelae. Our case study individual delayed recognition of a concussion to days later when many symptoms have resolved, and, therefore, many tests become limited in their usefulness. She required a battery of testing in multiple domains to thoroughly assess the areas of the brain that may have been affected to provide a diagnosis. She continued to have symptoms stemming from the initial concussion to over six months following the injury. At this time, there is no widely available single test that has the capabilities to assess the severity of mild traumatic brain injuries months after the initial injury. The evaluation of this individual demonstrated a collection of tests including ImPACT, Vestibular/Ocular-Motor Screening, and neurological exam. Regardless of how important the assessment and diagnosis of a concussion may be, current testing techniques do not provide a comprehensive picture and the current understanding is still evolving.





Gehirnerschütterung ist ein mildes Schädel-Hirn-Trauma, das nach wie vor eine schwierige klinische Diagnose darstellt. Sportbezogene Gehirnerschütterungen werden gründlich erforscht, da in der Ursache der Gehirnerschütterung gleichzeitig auch die Motivation zur zügigen Erholung liegt. Wichtiger jedoch ist, dass nicht erkannte Gehirnerschütterungen zu Folgeschäden führen können. Im Fall unseres Studiensubjekts wurde die Diagnose einer Gehirnerschütterung um Tage verspätet gestellt, also zu einem Zeitpunkt, wenn viele Symptome abgeklungen und somit viele Tests nur noch von eingeschränktem Nutzen sind. Zur vollständigen Bestimmung möglicherweise betroffener Hirnareale und zur Diagnosestellung erforderte die Person eine auf mehrere Bereiche ausgerichtete Testbatterie. Infolge der initialen Verletzung zeigte sie mehr als 6 Monate lang Symptome, die ihre Ursache in der Gehirnerschütterung hatten. Aktuell gibt es keine allgemein erhältlichen Einzeltests zur Bestimmung der Schwere milder Schädel-Hirn-Traumata Monate nach der Initialverletzung. Die Beurteilung des Studiensubjekts beinhaltete eine Reihe von Tests wie ImPACT, Vestibular/Ocular-Motor Screening und neurologische Untersuchung. Ungeachtet der Wichtigkeit von Bestimmung und Diagnostizierung einer Gehirnerschütterung vermögen es die derzeitigen Untersuchungsmethoden nicht, ein umfassendes Bild zu liefern, und ein Verständnis ist hier noch nicht vollständig erreicht.

Language: en